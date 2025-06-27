Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,065.32.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $1,012.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $967.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.