Boyd Wealth Management LLC Purchases 124,971 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,971 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

