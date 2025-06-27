Park Place Capital Corp Buys 1,999 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after buying an additional 473,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid Transco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid Transco during the 4th quarter worth $67,324,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in National Grid Transco by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,053,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid Transco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Stock Up 1.5%

National Grid Transco stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.27%.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

