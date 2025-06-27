Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $529,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 233,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

IJH opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

