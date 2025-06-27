Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

