Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,633,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,493 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

