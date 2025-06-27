Park Place Capital Corp Has $633,000 Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,303 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 37,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.