Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Trimmed by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total transaction of $2,653,411.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,442 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $216.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

