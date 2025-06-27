Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Raised by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,222,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $175.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.