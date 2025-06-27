Family Investment Center Inc. Has $8.94 Million Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,344 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

