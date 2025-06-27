Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

ONEQ stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

