Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $2.02 Million in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Brookfield Renewable makes up 2.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

