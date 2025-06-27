Comparing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 10.31% 6.21% 0.54% Landmark Bancorp 16.37% 11.52% 1.00%

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Landmark Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $33.45 million 1.23 $3.59 million $1.09 12.10 Landmark Bancorp $89.35 million 1.60 $13.00 million $2.59 9.56

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company operates through branches in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, and Benton, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It operates in the eastern, central, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

