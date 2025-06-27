Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 1.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $428,759,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,184,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,043,000 after buying an additional 5,264,079 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,637,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,371,000 after buying an additional 3,482,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after buying an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $102,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:TRP opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

