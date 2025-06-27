Financial Analysis: Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) & Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) and Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weir Group and Metallurgical Corp. of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Weir Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weir Group 0 1 1 3 3.40 Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weir Group and Metallurgical Corp. of China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weir Group $3.20 billion N/A $398.97 million N/A N/A Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion N/A $938.36 million $0.73 4.78

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Weir Group.

Profitability

This table compares Weir Group and Metallurgical Corp. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weir Group N/A N/A N/A Metallurgical Corp. of China 0.95% 3.13% 0.79%

Dividends

Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Metallurgical Corp. of China pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Metallurgical Corp. of China pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Weir Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metallurgical Corp. of China beats Weir Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weir Group

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

(Get Free Report)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.