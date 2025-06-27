Hey Anon Price Tops $3.91 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Hey Anon has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hey Anon has a market cap of $52.47 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hey Anon token can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00003648 BTC on major exchanges.

Hey Anon Token Profile

Hey Anon launched on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,434,465 tokens. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official message board is x.com/heyanonai.

Hey Anon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,434,465.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 3.88090402 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $1,068,746.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hey Anon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

