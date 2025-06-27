Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. Wrapped XTZ has a total market capitalization of $544.54 million and $1.93 million worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,718.01 or 0.99671380 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,441.31 or 0.99412959 BTC.

Wrapped XTZ Profile

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. Wrapped XTZ’s official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.52920311 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,291,136.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

