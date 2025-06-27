LOFI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.01 Million (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One LOFI token can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LOFI has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. LOFI has a market capitalization of $30.01 million and $1.46 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,718.01 or 0.99671380 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106,441.31 or 0.99412959 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI launched on November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.03014156 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,413,085.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

