Critical Review: Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY) vs. Its Competitors

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Murata Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Murata Manufacturing has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murata Manufacturing’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murata Manufacturing 13.41% 9.07% 7.76% Murata Manufacturing Competitors -3,597.93% -24.73% -12.19%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Murata Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Murata Manufacturing pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 23.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Murata Manufacturing and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Murata Manufacturing $11.45 billion $1.54 billion 17.90 Murata Manufacturing Competitors $7.71 billion $701.94 million 19.26

Murata Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Murata Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Murata Manufacturing beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers. It also offers Femtet, a CAE software that solves various engineering challenges; and provides silver oxide battery. In addition, the company provides connectivity, Wifi sensing, IOT, AI, and RFID solutions. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. offers its products for use in communications equipment, mobility, enterprise system, industrial, healthcare, medical, personal electronics applications, and other sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan.

