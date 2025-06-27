Global Dollar (USDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.11 Million

Global Dollar (USDG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Global Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Dollar has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106,718.01 or 0.99671380 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106,441.31 or 0.99412959 BTC.

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar’s launch date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 322,640,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 322,640,201.199908. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.9998177 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,459,797.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

