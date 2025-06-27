Reviewing Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and EPR Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.96 billion 8.80 $2.37 billion $6.28 25.59 EPR Properties $698.07 million 6.29 $146.07 million $1.63 35.39

Volatility and Risk

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simon Property Group and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 EPR Properties 1 3 3 1 2.50

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $179.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.17%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 35.98% 67.32% 6.56% EPR Properties 21.13% 6.30% 2.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Simon Property Group pays out 133.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 217.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats EPR Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc., the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries. We own, develop and manage premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, The Mills, and International Properties. At June 30, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 230 properties comprising 183 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. We also owned an 84% interest in The Taubman Realty Group, or TRG, which owns 22 regional, super-regional, and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Additionally, at June 30, 2024, we had a 22.4% ownership interest in Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 14 European countries.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

