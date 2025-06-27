Family Investment Center Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Family Investment Center Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774,580 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 152,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 196,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

