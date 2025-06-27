MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in MSCI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $566.86 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $478.33 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $555.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.88. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

