Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Victrix Investment Advisors

Victrix Investment Advisors reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Up 1.6%

MKL stock opened at $1,997.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,891.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,836.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,491.03 and a one year high of $2,063.68.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

