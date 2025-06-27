Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 76,560 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,560 shares during the quarter. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF makes up about 8.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 611,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,284,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,656,000 after purchasing an additional 965,771 shares during the period.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

