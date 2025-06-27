Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases 270 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $189,078.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,864.07. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CLH opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

