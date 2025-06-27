Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Position Lessened by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ACN opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $273.19 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.