Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 40 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $798.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

