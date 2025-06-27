Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pembroke VCT B had a net margin of 718.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.
Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance
LON:PEMB opened at GBX 93 ($1.28) on Friday. Pembroke VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.57. The company has a market cap of £212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of -0.05.
Pembroke VCT B Company Profile
