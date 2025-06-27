Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pembroke VCT B had a net margin of 718.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

LON:PEMB opened at GBX 93 ($1.28) on Friday. Pembroke VCT B has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.50 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.57. The company has a market cap of £212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11 and a beta of -0.05.

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust focused on growth stage companies in the design, education, food, beverage and hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors. The investment team aims to find exceptional and innovative founders to grow the brands of tomorrow, giving investors the opportunity to share in the growth of some of Britain’s most exciting and entrepreneurial smaller companies.

