Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$475.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.5 million.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $94.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,159,169.37. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,904.59. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,678. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.