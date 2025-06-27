Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 48 ($0.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.92.
About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1
It is also looking to make further investments in new and growing sustainable businesses.
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc.
