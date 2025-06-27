Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 (LON:GV1O – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Stock Performance

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 48 ($0.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.92.

About Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust that seeks to provide investors with tax-efficient returns on their investment. It has largely invested in a portfolio of unquoted companies specialising in long-term renewable energy generating.It is also looking to make further investments in new and growing sustainable businesses.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 plc.

