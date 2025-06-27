Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Issues Earnings Results

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.80 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Halfords Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Halfords Group Price Performance

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 158.84 ($2.18) on Friday. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 177 ($2.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 142 ($1.95) to GBX 151 ($2.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Halfords Group

HALFORDS IS THE UK’S LEADING PROVIDER OF MOTORING AND CYCLING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Through Halfords Autocentres, it is also one of the UK’s leading independent operators in vehicle, servicing, maintenance and repairs.

We are a market-leading business, with unique and differentiated products and services.

Our unique mix of stores, garages, mobile vans and home delivery means we can offer customers unparalleled convenience in the motoring and cycling markets…

…We know that our customers want us to be there for them, when they need us.

