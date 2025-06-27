Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $419,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

