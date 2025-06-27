Stone Summit Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Somerset Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

