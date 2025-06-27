First Merchants Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

