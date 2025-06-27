Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $416.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.12. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.15 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

