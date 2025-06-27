Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.