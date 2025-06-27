CNB Bank Has $699,000 Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,394,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $390.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

