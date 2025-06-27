CNB Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CNB Bank lowered its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after buying an additional 2,371,079 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $231.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.84 and a 200 day moving average of $328.40.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

