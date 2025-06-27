CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3%

TMO stock opened at $412.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

