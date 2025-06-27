Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stone Summit Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

