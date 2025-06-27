First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $384.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.49 and a 200 day moving average of $412.76. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
