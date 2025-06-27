First Merchants Corp Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $384.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.49 and a 200 day moving average of $412.76. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.