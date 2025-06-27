Falcon Wealth Planning Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%
VBR stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.27.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
