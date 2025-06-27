Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,954 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.