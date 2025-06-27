First Merchants Corp Acquires 72,716 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,716 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

