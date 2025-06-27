Nadler Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $143.68 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

