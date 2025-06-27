Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 12,798,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 68,959,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 8.0%
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
