Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.40 and last traded at $147.82, with a volume of 770723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.