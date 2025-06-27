Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 33,935,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 12,698,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

