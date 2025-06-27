Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $84,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,571.38. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,487 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 691,879 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172,362 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,816 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 435,905 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 250,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 424,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

